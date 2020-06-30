Juvenile Justice Dept. staff member at Giddings State School dies week after COVID-19 diagnosis

AUSTIN – A staff member at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department’s Giddings State School has died less than a week after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, according to TJJD officials.

Sean Wilson died June 28 in his home, officials said. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 22.

TTJD officials said Wilson, who was a youth development coach, was a “dedicated staff member... who cared deeply for the youth he worked with.”

Wilson had been employed by the State of Texas for 14 years and had been with TJJD since 2014.

“He leaves behind a loving wife and an eight-year-old son. We are devastated by their loss and mourn with them during this time,” said Camille Cain, executive director of TJJD.