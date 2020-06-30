San Marcos to offer free walk-up testing July 12-16

SAN MARCOS – The City of San Marcos announced Tuesday that it would be conducting free testing for COVID-19 at San Marcos High School from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., July 12-16.

The high school is located at 2601 Rattler Road. The free walk-up COVID-19 testing and was made possible by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Army National Guard in collaboration with the Hays County Office of Emergency Management and the City of San Marcos Office of Emergency Management.

According to a press release from the city, no pre-registration is needed prior to testing.

“Testing is available for anyone, ages five and up, regardless of symptoms,” the city’s press release states. “Participants are not required to be Hays County residents.”

The testing is exclusive to walk-up testing only, so drivers must be prepared to park and exit vehicles for testing.

The city said masks are required for everyone testing and will be provided for those who need them.

Results from these testing dates will be sent directly to the individual and may take up to 15 business days, the city said in a press release.

“On average, positive results are sent within seven business days of being tested,” the city’s press release stated.

For more information on testing in the San Marcos area, visit the Hays County COVID-19 Testing Sites page.