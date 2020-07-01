1 dead, 1 wounded in apparent road rage shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person is wounded following an apparent road rage shooting on the city’s East Side late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on the Interstate 10 westbound access road between East Commerce Street and East Houston Street.

According to police, two men in their 20s were driving on the access road when, for some reason, an altercation occurred. That’s when, police said, one of the men was shot in the back and the other was shot in the back and head, killing him.

Police said the suspect vehicle, a maroon Impala, fled after the shooting.

The man shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not give a description of the shooter.