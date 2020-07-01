80ºF

3 men tie up convenience store clerk and break into ATM, police say

Officers called around 5:15 a.m. to 2500 block of SE Military Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Image of scene of armed robbery on SE Military. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three men who tied up a convenience store clerk and broke into an ATM early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. at a Murphy Express store in the 2500 block of SE Military Drive, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the three men walked into the store and one of the men tied up the clerk while the other two broke into the ATM.

Police said the men were not in the store long, and that they were able to leave quickly.

SAPD is using the Eagle helicopter in the search for the suspects. A description of the men was not given.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

