Disturbance call turns into standoff at SW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police were involved in a standoff with a man at a SW Side home for roughly an hour late Tuesday night, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers were called just before midnight to a home in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Street, not far from Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road after receiving reports of a family disturbance.

According to police, a man and his mother had been arguing and it was believed that the man had a shotgun.

Police said they were at the home for about an hour, but that nothing criminal happened during their time there so they eventually left the scene.

As of now, it is unclear as to how the standoff exactly ended.

Police did not say if the man left the house, or if he chose to remain inside.

There were no reports of injuries.