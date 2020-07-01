Lavaca County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, brings total to 42 active cases

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – Lavaca County announced Tuesday four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the current total to 42 verified cases of the virus in the county.

Lavaca County Emergency Management in conjunction with the City of Yoakum and DeWitt County Emergency Management, City of Hallettsville, and the City of Shiner also announced the hosting of walk-up COVID-19 testing events this week. The announcement was made as a partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Military Department.

Below are the times, dates and places of centers conducting COVID-19 testing:

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., July 1, 2020, Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St, Yoakum, TX 77995

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., July 2, 2020, STS. Cyril and Methodius Parish Hall, 306 S Ave F, Shiner, TX 77984

8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., July 2, 2020, Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall321, US Hwy 77 SouthHallettsville, TX 77964

According to a press release from Lavaca County, no appointment is necessary and the testing will be provided at no cost. Individuals who want to get tested do not need a doctor’s order or prescription to be tested.

Lavaca County said preregistration for testing is not required and any registration materials can be handled on-site prior to testing. However, officials are encouraging the use of face coverings and social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“While at the testing site be sure to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing to help up slow the spread of COVID-19,” Lavaca County officials said in a press release.

Local information on Lavaca County COVID-19 response may be found on the LCEM page on co.lavaca.tx.us or https://www.facebook.com/LavacaCoEM/.