$2.67B in federal funding secured for Texas hospitals, Gov. Abbott says

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday along with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced that $2.67 billion in federal funding has been approved for Texas hospitals that provide care for people receiving Medicaid.

The money is a $1.07 billion increase from the previous year, the press release states.

“This federal funding is a crucial source of support for Texas hospitals that provide care for Medicaid patients,” said Abbott. “As we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State is committed to ensuring that our hospitals have the resources they need to continue providing care to Texans across the state.”

The press release said the Uniform Hospital Rate Increase Program (UHRIP) is a statewide program that provides for increased Medicaid payments to hospitals for inpatient and outpatient services provided to persons with Medicaid.

The program will try to reduce the Medicaid shortage for hospitals that serve people with Medicaid.

“Hospitals in Texas are on the front lines of care and prevention at all times, providing critical emergency and intensive care for people, including those with COVID-19,” Texas HHSC Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson said. “This federal funding is one way we can make sure hospitals have sufficient resources to provide quality care to people receiving Medicaid.”