Bike sales booming in San Antonio during pandemic

San Antonio – The pandemic is sending new bike sales through the roof, but many bike store owners are having trouble keeping up with the repair demands.

Clay Williams, owner of San Antonio Bike Shop, says sales since the end of March have increased about 80-100%.

“April and May were my two best consecutive months that I’ve ever had,” Williams said.

He says 2020 bike models are all sold out, only high-end bikes that cost several thousand dollars are left. He’s waiting on the the 2021 models to arrive later this summer.

But he’s also working overtime as the demand for repairs has also increased, and with it, a shortage in parts.

“I haven’t been able to buy 26-inch tubes for the last three weeks. And it looks like they’re not going to be until maybe the first of August,” he said.

He’s forced to pay extra for shipping to have those parts sent directly from the ports in Florida and California.

Sales in electric bike kits are also up, says Bryan Martin with Bronkos Bikes LLC.

“I don’t think the supply chain was ready to handle the amount of people globally trying to get back on bikes during pandemic,” Martin said.

He’s also waiting several weeks to get the parts he needs for his kits. Both tell KSAT the majority of bikes and supplies are made in China. The drop in production early in the year coupled with an increase in the leisure use across the nation and world, has led to the shortage.

They hope the supply will catch up later this summer, but Martin says there are always other options.

“The good news is, there’s plenty of use bikes out there. You just have to do a little digging and find out what you’re looking for,” Martin adds.

Both say customers interested in purchasing a bike for Christmas should check in regularly so they don’t miss the opportunity.