Lengthy car chase ends with arrest in Frio County

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies pursued a man for roughly 30 miles after he sped off from them, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday morning, a deputy spotted a car driving erratically and cutting off 18-wheeler trucks on I-35 South in Southwest Bexar County, officials said.

The deputies pulled the driver over near Mile Marker 130, officials said. As a deputy approached the car, the driver sped off, kicking off the pursuit. The deputies were assisted by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, Medina County sheriff’s deputies and Frio County sheriff’s deputies.

At one point, the driver tried to swerve toward a Medina County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in an effort to hit it, officials said.

The man eventually attempted to flee on foot inside the Frio County line, Bexar County deputies said. Authorities were able to track him down in a wooded area near the highway.

Deputies believe the man may have outstanding warrants and could be intoxicated. The man was not armed, but deputies found a gun magazine in the car.

The driver was not identified as of Wednesday morning.