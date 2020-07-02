87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Lengthy car chase ends with arrest in Frio County

Driver taken into custody after speeding off from Bexar County deputies, officials say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Frio County, Texas DPS
A 30-mile car chase came to an end near Frio County on July 2, 2020.
A 30-mile car chase came to an end near Frio County on July 2, 2020. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County deputies pursued a man for roughly 30 miles after he sped off from them, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday morning, a deputy spotted a car driving erratically and cutting off 18-wheeler trucks on I-35 South in Southwest Bexar County, officials said.

The deputies pulled the driver over near Mile Marker 130, officials said. As a deputy approached the car, the driver sped off, kicking off the pursuit. The deputies were assisted by a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, Medina County sheriff’s deputies and Frio County sheriff’s deputies.

BCSO: Carjacking suspects arrested after NE Bexar County chase

At one point, the driver tried to swerve toward a Medina County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in an effort to hit it, officials said.

The man eventually attempted to flee on foot inside the Frio County line, Bexar County deputies said. Authorities were able to track him down in a wooded area near the highway.

Deputies believe the man may have outstanding warrants and could be intoxicated. The man was not armed, but deputies found a gun magazine in the car.

The driver was not identified as of Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: