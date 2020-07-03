93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Four new COVID-19 cases in DSHS Region 8, Lavaca County Emergency Management confirms

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, region 8
Four new COVID-19 cases in DSHS Region 8, Lavaca County Emergency Management confirms
Four new COVID-19 cases in DSHS Region 8, Lavaca County Emergency Management confirms (DSHS)

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Region 8 of the Department of State Health Services, Lavaca County Emergency Management confirmed Monday.

The emergency management office said there are three new cases in the city of Shiner and one whose status is recovered in Youkum. Officials say all patients are isolated at home and following DSHS guidelines.

DSHS Region 8 testing sites:

  • Friday, July 3, 2020 - Starke Park, 900 River Road in Seguin
  • Saturday, July 11, 2020 - Former Weimar Medical Center, 400 Youens Street in Weimar
  • Saturday, July 18, 2020 - Colorado County Fair Grounds, 1146 Crossroads Blvd. in Columbus

Preregistration is required at https://txcovidtest.org/

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: