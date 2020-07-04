Report: 103-year-old in San Marcos breaks world record for oldest tandem skydive

FENTRESS, Texas – Age is just a number for Al Blaschke.

At 103 years and 180 days old, Blaschke is now the Guinness World Record holder for the oldest tandem skydive, according to a report from ABC News.

Blaschke completed the record-breaking skydive Thursday with his grandsons who recently graduated from college, according to ABC News. The skydive happened at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos, located in Fentress.

Al Blaschke poses with his grandsons and others before his world record-breaking skydive at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos. (Skydive Spaceland San Marcos)

Skydive Spaceland manager Thomas Hughes said Blaschke jumped from 14,000 feet, free falling until he reached 6,000 feet and a speed of 120 miles per hour.

Al Blaschke, 103, broke the world record for the oldest tandem skydive at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos. (Skydive Spaceland San Marcos)

As Blaschke neared the ground, he and his instructor, Don Cameron, deployed the parachute and landed safely after a five-minute parachute ride, according to Hughes.

Everything in the record-breaking skydive went smoothly for Blaschke, according to Hughes.

“Everything went perfect. Skydiving is a very safe sport these days. Statistically, it’s more dangerous to get snacks out of a vending machine,” Hughes said.

Al Blaschke broke the world record for the oldest tandem skydive at Skydive Spaceland San Marcos. (Skydive Spaceland San Marcos)

This isn’t Blaschke’s first time skydiving, according to Hughes, as he’s visited another facility before, but jumped from 10,000 feet. At the San Marcos facility, Blaschke was able to jump from 14,000 feet, as they have larger turbine airplanes, Hughes said.

Anyone that is 18-years-old or older can take part in a skydive at Skydive Spaceland, according to Hughes.

“There’s only a minimum age of 18. We don’t have a maximum age!” Hughes said.

KSAT 12 has reached out to Guinness World Records for more details on Blaschke’s record-breaking skydive. We have yet to hear back.

RELATED: 101-year-old veteran breaks tandem skydive record