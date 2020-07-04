SAFD: 31 residents evacuated after fire breaks out at senior apartment complex overnight

SAN ANTONIO – Several senior residents had to be evacuated from their apartment complex overnight after a fire broke out on the fourth floor, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just west of downtown at 10:52 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Frio Street at Palacio Del Sol Housing.

Firefighters said upon arrival, flames were spotted on the fourth floor of the complex and residents were quickly evacuated.

The fire spread inside of the complex to the attic and firefighters called for a second alarm response. However, they were able to get control of the flames, officials said. It’s currently unclear what caused the fire.

SAFD said no residents were injured but one firefighter was treated for a minor heat-related injury.

One apartment had significant fire damage and several apartments below the fourth floor had water damage, according to firefighters.

The apartment building had 44 apartments and 31 residents affected by the fire total, SAFD said.

Management staff of the apartment complex are working to relocate the residents affected and Red Cross was on standby.

We’ll bring more information as it becomes available.

