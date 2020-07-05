92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

21-year-old US Army soldier from San Antonio killed in vehicle rollover crash, officials say

The crash happened in Afghanistan and the investigation is still ongoing

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, US Army, soldier, Afghanistan, The Department of Defense
1989: The Supreme Court of the United States rules in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag as a form of political protest is protected by the First Amendment. The 5-4 decision invalidated prohibitions on desecrating the flag enforced in 48 of the 50 states.
1989: The Supreme Court of the United States rules in Texas v. Johnson that burning the American flag as a form of political protest is protected by the First Amendment. The 5-4 decision invalidated prohibitions on desecrating the flag enforced in 48 of the 50 states. (iStock/tatniz)

A 21-year-old San Antonio soldier was killed in a rollover crash in Farah, Afghanistan, according to The Department of Defense.

The DOD announced Saturday, July 4, that Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria died as a result of the crash, which happened on Friday. Details surrounding the crash were limited but officials said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Ibarria was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and Fort Drum and New York, officials said.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Community holds vigil for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: