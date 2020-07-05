21-year-old US Army soldier from San Antonio killed in vehicle rollover crash, officials say

A 21-year-old San Antonio soldier was killed in a rollover crash in Farah, Afghanistan, according to The Department of Defense.

The DOD announced Saturday, July 4, that Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria died as a result of the crash, which happened on Friday. Details surrounding the crash were limited but officials said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

Ibarria was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and Fort Drum and New York, officials said.

We’ll bring more details as they become available.

