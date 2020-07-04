Community holds vigil for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

SAN ANTONIO – People gathered at Veterans Memorial Park outside of the Tobin Center on Friday night to hold a vigil for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen.

There were balloons, stuffed animals and signs calling for justice.

According to a criminal complaint, Guillen was killed by another Fort Hood soldier before her body was mutilated and buried.

The soldier accused in Guillen's death died by suicide, and a woman charged with helping to get rid of the body remains in custody, officials say.

Larissa Martinez, with Circle of Arms, said she suffered sexual assault in the U.S. Air Force and wants to be a voice for Vanessa.

"We have to tell our young kids, our young generation, when they are at the recruitment center. Ask them those hard questions. Is there sexual assault? Is there racism? Is there discrimination. We need those recruiters who are in the forefront to be transparent about what really happens in the military," she said.

The group Circle of Arms plans to hold a march Saturday and gather at San Fernando Church on Sunday.