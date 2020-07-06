Miracle League of San Antonio team member loses battle against COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Miracle League of San Antonio is mourning the loss of one of its young team members after losing his battle with COVID-19.

The league posted on Facebook Sunday, sharing the news that 17-year-old Isaac Flores, the son of Coach Frank Flores, passed away due to complications with the coronavirus.

Flores passed away on July 2, according to the MLSA.

We are heartbroken with the news that one of our Miracle League of San Antonio All-Stars is among the victims of... Posted by Miracle League of San Antonio on Sunday, July 5, 2020

“We are heartbroken with the news that one of our Miracle League of San Antonio All-Stars is among the victims of COVID-19,” the league said in its Facebook post. “Words do not suffice to describe the sorrow all of us in the Miracle League of SA family feels after losing such a bright light way too soon.”

Isaac and his father Frank were some of the original MLSA players, officials said, and have been there since the day the organization first started. Just last month, Isaac graduated from Southwest Legacy HS with the class of 2020.

The MLSA is warning others that anyone can be impacted by the coronavirus, as it does not discriminate.

“Their lives have been upended by this virus that does not discriminate. It preys on the young and the old. The strong and the weak,” MLSA said. “Please stay safe out there. Stay vigilant, and may Isaac rest in peace.”

The MLSA was formed in 2003 and is a league that provides children with special needs “a wonderful place to play baseball,” according to its Facebook page. To learn more, click here.

RELATED: San Antonio, Bexar County reports youngest COVID-19 related death so far