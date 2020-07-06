San Antonio, Bexar County reports youngest COVID-19 related death so far

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County reported the youngest COVID-19-related death so far on Sunday. The patient was 19-years-old or younger, according to the city’s website.

The death toll continues to increase in the area, with 13 total announced over the weekend, with five on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The death toll is now at 130.

San Antonio and Bexar County officials also announced 198 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With these new numbers, this totals 14,751 COVID-19 cases in the community. There are 5,766 patients that have recovered.

Hospitalizations are still seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, and there are currently 1,142 patients in the hospital, according to the city’s website. There are 455 staffed beds available, or 10%, and 400 ventilators, or 57%.

The city of San Antonio announced Sunday that its free COVID-19 testing sites will only test people experiencing symptoms of the virus, beginning Monday, July 6. If you’re asymptomatic or have been exposed to the virus and want to get tested, you’ll have to do so at a healthcare facility.

The free, city-operated testing sites include the following: Freeman Coliseum, Kazen Middle School, and the Cuellar Community Center.

On Saturday, Texas saw a new daily record of COVID-19 cases, with 8,258, as hospitalizations continue to climb, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Read also: