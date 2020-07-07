778 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported in Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – COVID-19 hospitalizations in Bexar County continued growing on Tuesday, further stretching San Antonio’s already limited hospital capacity.

The county reported 778 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 15,880.

For the eighth consecutive day, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Nirenberg said five new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll now stands at 137.

Hospitalizations went up Tuesday, as it has steadily since June. A total of 1,235 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 67 from Monday. Of those patients, 389 are in intensive care and 221 patients are on ventilators.

Roughly a third of all patients in San Antonio are hospitals are there battling COVID-19, Bexar County Nelson Wolff said.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rising, hospital officials are trying to maximize capacity. If those trends continue, officials may activate a backup hospital site at the Freeman Coliseum.

