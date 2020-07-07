Makeshift hospital at Freeman Coliseum could be put to use in coming days, county commissioner warns

SAN ANTONIO – If COVID-19 hospitalization trends continue in Bexar County, it won’t be long before officials activate a makeshift hospital at the Freeman Coliseum.

Bexar County Pct. 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez toured the potential hospital last week, calling it a “surreal experience.”

“It brought home the importance of the severity of the situation that we’re in,” Rodriguez said.

‘Adding beds in hospital cafeteria better than creating makeshift hospital,’ STRAC director says

The commissioner posted pictures of the site on Twitter, telling his followers that “now’s the time” to follow social distancing guidelines.

If you’re not already #MaskingUp now’s the time. Our hospital system is stressed. At current pace, we’re days away from reaching maximum capacity. Don’t believe me? Pics ⬇️ from my recent visit to the Freeman...harrowing. Wash. Mask. Distance. Repeat. Stay safe, y’all! pic.twitter.com/Ca6DHF1hYd — Justin Rodriguez (@CommishJRod) July 6, 2020

Currently, only 12% of staffed hospital beds are available in Bexar County, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have been growing steadily since June. Nearly 1,200 patients are in the hospital as they battle COVID-19.

If capacity falls “well below” 10%, the backup site would be activated by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, Rodriguez said.

“While it’s unsettling, our job is to be prepared,” Rodriguez said.

The commissioner is hoping the public will do its part to keep the hospitals from overflowing.

“This is not something you want to see and the last thing a family member would want is to be in a makeshift hospital room in an expo,” Rodriguez said.

Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day

Medical experts recommend people stay at home amid the pandemic, practice good hygiene and wear a mask in public.