Handcuffed man drives away from police, causes destruction on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of driving away from San Antonio police and causing several crashes along the West Side, despite the fact that he was wearing handcuffs at one point.

Police say the man was driving a car that was wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAPD officers first encountered the man near NW 21st Street and Salinas Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when the car he was driving hit a patrol car, disabling it.

The suspect continued driving until he hit another car on NW 24th Street near Delgado Street.

Police say the driver of that car was a pregnant woman. She was checked out by paramedics before being taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers said the woman had some bruises but, otherwise, appeared to be OK.

The suspect, meanwhile, had been knocked into the back seat of his car.

Officers were not able to get him out, so they handcuffed him inside the car.

They say somehow, he was able to get back behind the wheel and drive away from them again.

His car finally came to a stop after it crashed at the railroad tracks near Culebra Road and Interstate 10.

Firefighters had to cut the doors off the vehicle to free the suspect.

He was taken away by ambulance, but police say he will face criminal charges.

They were not able to say right away why the sheriff’s office originally was looking for the suspect’s vehicle.