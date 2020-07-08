Men wielding knife rob CVS Pharmacy on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two people responsible for robbing a pharmacy on the city’s North Side.

The robbery occurred June 5 around 9:40 p.m. at a CVS store in the 14900 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) walked into the store and one of the men caused a distraction, while the other grabbed items.

Police said a victim approached one of the men as they were walking towards the exit, and was threatened with a knife.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.