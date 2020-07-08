Spree Reads: KSAT anchor Steve Spriester reads ‘What Can You Do With A Rebozo?’

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 anchor Steve Spriester recently read “What Can You Do With A Rebozo?” for the San Antonio Independent School District Foundation’s Book Buddies program, a program that promotes literacy.

“What Can You Do With a Rebozo?” was written by Carmen Tafolla and illustrated by Amy Córdova.

Spriester said that his three daughters attended schools in SAISD and that the book holds a place dear to his heart, as Tafolla’s daughter is a good friend of one of Spriester’s children.

Previous installments of the Book Buddies program include District 3 councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, who read the book “Brave”, and H-E-B leaders and H-E-Buddy reading “Lola Loves Stories”.

