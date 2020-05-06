Watch George Strait read a dinosaur book to your kids

SAN ANTONIO – It was a Texas-sized storytime for kids on Tuesday as the “King of Country” George Strait sat down to read a book live on Governor Greg Abbott’s Facebook page.

The series is called “Stars of Texas Story Time” and this week Strait read “Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner” by Gareth Edwards from what appears to be his home.

The video has been watching over 200,000 times and from the comments, it seemed more than the kiddos were watching.

One person posted, “Raise your hand if you’re a mom watching without your kiddos.", and another read “No kiddos around here, just me because well, George Strait.”

Others to appear on the “Stars of Texas Storytime” series include Jerry Jones’ daughter Charlotte Jones Anderson, Abbott’s daughter Audrey Abbott and former UT quarterback and current New York Giant Colt McCoy.