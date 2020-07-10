Here are the signs your child may be suffering from coronavirus related stress

SAN ANTONIO – Kids are not immune to feeling stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a new study suggests.

Researchers in Norway studied nearly 5,000 students between ages 11 and 15 and found those who reported higher levels of school-related stress were more likely to experience headaches, backaches, stomach pain or dizziness.

Experts say the stress can vary by age and that parents need to watch out for physical signs from their children.

Parents should look for a lack of emotion or toilet training regression as signs of stress in toddlers, doctors said.

Older kids may have trouble sleeping, canker sores, headaches or complain about stomach or leg pain. Children may also be more clingy, withdrawn, angry or agitated.

To relieve the stress, the CDC recommends taking breaks from news coverage, maintaining a health diet, and getting regular exercise.