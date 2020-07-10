SAPD: Man detained following cutting on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to a hospital and another has been detained following a cutting early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Hot Wells, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the two men got into a verbal altercation before one of the men stabbed the other.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.

A man in his 30s was taken into police custody.

SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say what charges are expected to be filed.