BCSO: 2 arrested after overnight car chase in NE Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a chase in northeast Bexar County overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Montgomery Drive and Windrock Drive.

A vehicle almost hit another vehicle at the corner of Glen Mont and a deputy witnessed the incident, officials said. The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, and that’s when the suspect quickly fled the scene.

The suspect led deputies on a pursuit through the neighborhood for nearly 10 minutes before rolling the vehicle at the corner of Montgomery and Windrock, according to authorities.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and noticed the suspect was climbing out of the rolled vehicle, officials said. He told the suspect to put his hands in the air, and the suspect again fled the scene on foot.

The deputy pursued the suspect and deployed his taser, striking him, according to officials. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the suspect is facing charges of evading in a motor vehicle in addition to another traffic violation. The passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody and will be charged with possession of marijuana, officials said.

RELATED: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on North Side, San Antonio police say