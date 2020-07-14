Is inhaled steroid budesonide really ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19?

SAN ANTONIO – A West Texas doctor is getting a lot of attention for his claims that the inhaled steroid budesonide is the “silver bullet” for COVID-19.

Dr. Richard Bartlett, a general physician who practices at various clinics in the Midland-Odessa area says he’s had 100% success rate treating dozens of patients with the drug.

Clips from his media interviews have gone viral on social media and some have speculated that other doctors are overlooking a cure.

“It’s like this medicine was made for this pandemic,” Bartlett told News West 9.

We ran this claim through our Trust Index and determined people should be careful.