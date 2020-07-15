BCSO: Neighbor threw beer can at child, cursed at him while he was playing basketball

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man is accused of throwing a full 24-ounce can of beer at his neighbor’s son after harassing him while he played basketball.

Adam Bazan has been charged with bodily injury to a child, a third-degree felony, following the incident on July 8, booking records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bazan began harassing the child as he was playing basketball with his friends outside his Far West Side home.

Bazan was behind the fence of his house and started to curse at the group of friends, the affidavit states. He became angry and threw the beer can across the street, striking the child, investigators say.

The child, whose age was not listed in the document, ran inside his house and notified his father, who called police.

The affidavit does not state where the beer can hit the child.

According to the Bexar Couty Sheriff’s Office, Bazan and the child’s family had ongoing issues.

Bazan’s bond was set at $7,500, online booking records show.

