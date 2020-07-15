Investigators working to determine cause of fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire on the city’s West Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 1:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North General McMullen Drive, not far from West Commerce Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a portable building on fire next to a church. The fire was quickly put out.

The portable building was likely being used as storage, fire officials said.

Damage to the structure is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

There were no injuries reported.