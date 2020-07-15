San Antonio brewery makes beer to put food on table for those in need

SAN ANTONIO – Like the majority of those in the alcohol or service industry, a San Antonio brewery, Roadmap Brewing Company, has had their share of rough patches due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company recently had to shut down their tap room for a second time.

“We simply can’t bring in as much revenue through a drive-thru as we could in a tap room,” Dustin Baker, owner of Roadmap Brewing Company said. “But it’s important that we remember to keep pushing forward and we’ll get through it eventually.”

Despite the bumps, Baker turned his energy into helping others.

“We had lines outside our business, looking to buy beer and show support,” Baker said. “I remember coming home and looking on the TV and seeing lines of a different kind at the food bank. And thinking wow, we are in a tough situation having to switch our business model, but it could much worse.”

He and his crew started a raffle for one of their old brewing systems they weren’t using. They hoped to raise $1,000 with it, then nine other breweries joined in and donated lots of other items. Within one month, they were able to donate $13,000 to the San Antonio Food Bank with the money that was raised.

Now they want to help out again, this time by selling a new beer where 100% of the profits will go to the food bank.

“It’s a New England IPA which is a very hot style of beer in our country right now. It’s very citrus forward, there is no actual fruit in it,” Baker said.

Their supplier, BSG Craft, donated all the ingredients, allowing Roadmap to make about 200 gallons of their new beer “Canned Goods.”

As for everyone in the community that has not only supported the business but also those in need, Baker is thankful.

“Seeing the overwhelming support for the cause and for us has been very humbling,” he said.

The beer “Canned Goods” will be available today via four packs at 9 a.m. on the Roadmaps website. You can visit the site by clicking here.