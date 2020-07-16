Crews battling two mobile home fires in southwest Bexar County, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Crews are responding to two mobile home fires in southwest Bexar County, officials said.

The fires were reported in the 11000 block of Wheeler Road on Wednesday night.

The mobile homes were occupied, according to a county public information officer.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time. However, there are several mobile homes near the blaze, and firefighters are attempting to contain the fire from spreading.

The Lytle Fire Department is assisting in fighting the fire.