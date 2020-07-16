85ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Crews battling two mobile home fires in southwest Bexar County, officials say

Firefighters are attempting to contain the fire from spreading

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAFD, Fire, San Antonio
Crews battle blaze in South West Bexar County.
Crews battle blaze in South West Bexar County. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Crews are responding to two mobile home fires in southwest Bexar County, officials said.

The fires were reported in the 11000 block of Wheeler Road on Wednesday night.

The mobile homes were occupied, according to a county public information officer.

Officials have not reported any injuries at this time. However, there are several mobile homes near the blaze, and firefighters are attempting to contain the fire from spreading.

The Lytle Fire Department is assisting in fighting the fire.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: