Wurstfest renovations underway after 2019 fire

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The future of Wurstfest 2020 hasn’t been announced one way or the other as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge in Texas, but there is some good news.

The renovation of Wursthalle and the Marktplatz is fully underway and video of the progress was shared by Wurstfest officials.

According to a Facebook post from June 29, the new roof of Wursthalle “will include 325 metal sheets of 3 1/2′ x 42′ insulated roofing and the cupola that runs the entire length of the building will be covered with 76 sheets measuring 5′ x 6′.”

Another update posted June 8 shows workers pouring the foundation for the new Marktplatz. “Before you know it, local volunteers and sausage makers will be serving all your Wurstfest favorites,” the Facebook post reads.

The Marktplatz building was declared a total loss after a fire on Nov. 15, 2019, just days after the 59th annual Wurstfest wrapped up.

KSAT reached out to Wurstfest officials who said “we have no information to share at this time regarding the festival this year.”

If the annual celebration continues as planned for 2020, it would mark Wurstfest’s 60th anniversary. This is also the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels where Wurstfest is held every year in November.

Renderings show new Marktplatz building at Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels

Renderings posted to the Wurstfest Facebook page in April show what the new building is expected to look like when it’s completed sometime this year. There has not been a set completion date announced for the construction.

The 10-day festival that celebrates the city’s German heritage and draws thousands of visitors every year is scheduled to kick off Nov. 6. There have not yet been any announcements regarding Wurstfest as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updates on Wurstfest can be found on the festival’s website, Wurstfest.com.