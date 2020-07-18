Man in critical condition after exchanging multiple rounds of gunfire with San Antonio police officers on Northeast Side, Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man who shot at officers after a domestic dispute is in critical condition after exchanging multiple rounds with police, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

McManus said police received a call for family violence at an apartment complex on Canyon Parkway, near Bulverde Road, around 9:20 p.m. Friday.

When an officer arrived, he was speaking to the 22-year-old woman who made the call while she was on the balcony of her apartment, McManus said.

The woman told the officer her boyfriend was inside the apartment with a gun and a knife, the chief said. McManus said the man then came out of the balcony and started firing at the officer with a shotgun.

When a second officer pulled up, there was a lull in the gunfire. By the time the first officer told the second to take cover, the man with the shotgun had come out of a breezeway and started firing at the officers, McManus said.

The officers exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire with the man, who was hit several times, the chief said. The officers were not injured.

McManus said the suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but his injuries were non-life threatening. A spokesman for the police department later told KSAT that officers performed life-saving measures on the shooter before being taken to the hospital.

McManus said there was a 2-month-old baby in the apartment with his mother. Both of them were not injured during the crossfire. However, the woman had been beaten, the chief said.

Police say multiple cars at the complex and a patrol vehicle were hit by gunfire.

Officers are unsure what led up to the family violence. McManus said he's not sure why the man fired at the officers.

The officers have been with the department eight and 11 years.