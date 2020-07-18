‘The doors remain locked,‘: Houston mayor says federal appeals court halts in-person GOP convention

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Saturday that a federal appeals court halted a judge’s ruling on Friday, allowing for the in-person Republican Party of Texas convention to proceed.

The mayor posted on Twitter Saturday, saying the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stayed Friday’s ruling allowing for the convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The convention was initially set to take place Thursday through Saturday, prior to the event’s cancellation.

The City of Houston and Houston First appealed the ruling of Judge Lynn Hughes allowing the State Republican Party to proceed with an indoor convention. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has stayed Judge Hughes ruling. In the middle of a pandemic, the doors remain locked. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 18, 2020

The mayor ended his tweet, saying, “in the middle of a pandemic, the doors remain locked.”

On Friday, a federal judge ruled that the convention can proceed, according to lawyers involved in the litigation, the Texas Tribune reports.

Judge Lynn Hughes rules the Republican party can hold the convention both this weekend and next weekend and “that the City of Houston may not interfere with it,” according to the Texas Tribune.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.