KCSO: 3 killed, 9 hospitalized after crash involving Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Three people were killed and nine others critically injured after a crash on Highway 16, involving members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 16, south of Kerrville.

KCSO said in a Facebook post that the motorcycle club was on a ride in the Texas Hill Country, celebrating the club’s birthday, when another driver crossed the center line, leading to the crash.

Three people were killed and nine others were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

The driver that crossed the center stripe was arrested and is facing several charges of intoxicated manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to the KCSO.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

RELATED: Woman credits tree for saving her family from truck crashing into her home