Witte Museum Camp goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – While the Witte Museum made the decision to suspend in-person camps through June, the summer camp will still go on in a new way.

Each camper who is signed up will receive a “Witte Box of Wonders,” which will have everything they need to complete multiple projects and experiments.

Each day, campers will virtually connect with the Witte Musuem Camp team to go over each activity.

Three different camp themes will be offered over 10 weeks on a rotating schedule.

If it is safe to do so, the Witte Museum will host a Camp Field Day for campers and their families to come to the Witte and participate in fun activities.

To learn more, visit the Witte Museum website.