9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Nine more people have died of COVID-19 in Bexar County, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Wednesday.

Among the people who died were two in their 30s and one in their 20s, Nirenberg said.

The nine new deaths bring the death toll locally to 283.

Nirenberg also announced 1,688 new COVID-19 cases, which are 1,137 more than what was reported Tuesday. The total count of positive cases is now at 33,555.

There has been an average of 1,200 new cases per day over the past five days, the mayor said.

The mayor said 1,113 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 53 less than on Tuesday.

Of those patients, 429 are in the intensive care unit, down six from the day before.

As of Wednesday, 12% of staffed hospital beds and 51% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

