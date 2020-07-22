Famous San Antonio restaurant offering free burger meal for those in need

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio burger joint is looking to bring a little relief to those in need who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Joey Prado, owner of Chunky’s Burgers at 4602 Callaghan Road, is offering a free meal to help “ease the burden that this pandemic has caused a lot of people.”

Anyone in need can go to Chunky’s Burgers and request the free meal which consists of a burger, fries and a drink. “They just come and ask for it. My staff has done a great job of not making people feel embarrassed or ashamed,” said Prado.

The restaurant is not offering indoor seating but there is patio seating and curbside delivery available.

Prado told KSAT he is hoping to offer the free meal as long as he can. “Hopefully it won’t be abused and we can keep it going till everyone is back at a good point in life.”

You might have heard of Chunky’s Burgers in the past as it has been featured in the Travel Channel show “Man vs. Food” for the 4 Horsemen Challenge which involves eating a burger with fresh jalapeno and serrano peppers, habanero sauce and a ghost pepper.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurant hours have changed and the restaurant is now open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Certain menu items are unavailable at this time.

Prado said the pandemic has been hard for the restaurant and there have been challenges but “we’re taking every precaution.”