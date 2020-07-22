Reward offered for information on suspects involved in protests at Texas State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in finding 10 people suspected of committing crimes during protests that led to rioting at the Texas State Capitol on May 30.

According to a news release, the 10 unidentified individuals are wanted on misdemeanor and/or felony charges, including riot, criminal mischief (vandalism), assault on a public servant, attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer and interfering with public duties.

The images of the suspects were gathered by DPS special agents and crime analysts during a lengthy investigation that has resulted in the arrests of seven people on felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a variety of crimes that occurred during the protests, officials said. For more information on the wanted suspects, please visit the DPS website.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any of these 10 individuals who are charged with a felony, or up to $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of any individual charged with a misdemeanor.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online.

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.