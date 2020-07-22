Tony Gonzales campaign says he won by 23 votes, calls the race a victory

SAN ANTONIO – The Tony Gonzales campaign has called its own race a victory, saying the campaign now leads by 23 votes, over the previously reported seven votes.

A week after polls closed, the lead appears to be growing in the Republican runoff for Congressional District 23.

Raul Reyes trailed Gonzales by seven votes on July 14 and for days after.

In a statement, the Gonzales campaign says, “Tony’s margin of victory has increased now that most counties, including all of the largest counties in the district, have updated their results to reflect all votes legally cast.”