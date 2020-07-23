15 die of COVID-19 in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Fifteen more people have died of COVID-19 in Bexar County and 1,078 tested positive for the virus on Thursday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced.

The latest deaths bring the death toll locally to 298, more than 60% of which were reported in July alone.

San Antonio's COVID-19 death toll continues rising. (KSAT)

Since the pandemic began, 34,633 Bexar County residents have been infected. Officials estimate roughly 21,000 people have recovered from the virus, while roughly 5,800 remain active.

The mayor said 1,074 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 39 less than on Wednesday. The tally marked the fourth consecutive day COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined. But experts say there is still a long way to go and that the hospitalizations can grow quickly.

Of those patients, 437 are in the intensive care unit, up eight from the day before. COVID-19 hospitalizations make up about a third of the admissions in Bexar County Hospitals.

Nirenberg said 12% of staffed hospital beds and 46% of ventilators are available in Bexar County as of Thursday.

