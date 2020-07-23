FDA expands list of toxic hand sanitizers to avoid

SAN ANTONIO – As demand for hand sanitizer surges, so do questionable imports, most of which are made in Mexico.

The Food and Drug Administration’s list of products to avoid because they do or may contain toxic methanol has ballooned to 75 varieties.

The agency said in a statement it has seen a “sharp increase in hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol contamination.”

Methanol can be toxic if absorbed through the skin and can even be deadly if it’s ingested. The FDA said it has reports of blindness, hospitalizations and deaths linked to contaminated hand sanitizer ingestion.

Four more companies have issued recalls of various products. Brand names include Blumen, distributed by 4e Brands North America with a San Antonio address, Optimus, Bio aaa and Bersih. All were made in Mexico.

Some of the products were sold in recent months at major chain retailers including Walmart and Costco.

Before buying an unknown brand, consumers are urged to check the FDA’s watch list.

The FDA and CDC encourage thorough hand washing with soap and water to kill the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Hand sanitizers should have at least 60% alcohol.

In other recalls, Cookware Company has recalled more than 11,000 Greenpan Simmerlite Dutch Ovens after reports of the lid exploding while in the oven. Six sizes are involved in the recall. Owners can contact the company for a new lid or a refund.

A baby’s toy sold at Target is recalled because it’s a choking hazard. Manhattan Toy is pulling more than 22,000 Manhattan activity balls because the tubes can break and the child can choke on the silicone teething parts. They were sold for the past year and can be returned to Target for a refund.

If you bought an artificial Christmas tree at Home Depot last year, check to see if it’s recalled. Approximately 99,000 Home Accents trees are recalled after 500 reports of the foot pedal overheating. Consumers should contact Willis Electric for a remedy.

