Pilgrim’s Pride recalls frozen chicken nuggets

SAN ANTONIO – Check your freezer. Pilgrim’s Pride of Waco is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may contain pieces of rubber.

The 4-pound packages “may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a notice.

The frozen ready-to-eat nuggets were produced on May 6, 2020 and have a best-by-date of 06 MAY 2021 and lot code of 0127 printed on the packages.

The product was distributed to retailers in Texas, Arizona, Idaho and Oregon.

Consumers are urged to either throw out the product or return it to the store.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Pilgrim’s Pride at (800) 321-1470.

Costway is recalling 16,000 baby strollers because they pose a risk of entrapment or strangulation and violation of federal standards.

The baby’s trunk can pass through the leg opening, and his head can become trapped, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Three models of double strollers are included in the recall. Consumers can contact the company for a full refund.

For more information: www.cpsc.gov/recalls

Another risk to small children prompted a dresser recall. Modus Furniture is recalling various models because they may be unstable and pose a potentially deadly tip-over risk to children. Each dresser weighs about 245 pounds.

The Brighton, Travis and Bevelle models are included in the recall. They were sold at Costco and other furniture retailers from November 2017 through December 2019.

The company is offering free kits to attach the dresser to the wall. They can also be purchased at many discount or home improvement stores. Consumers are urged place the dressers where children can’t gain access until the proper restraints can be installed. For more information: www.cpsc.gov/recalls.