Gov. Greg Abbott and Elon Musk pose with uniquely Texas hand gesture

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were smiling big this week and for good reason.

Tesla Inc. is set to open a massive auto plant near Austin which is expected to bring 5,000 workers to the area.

Abbott posted a photo on Wednesday of the pair posing with the hook ‘em horns hand gesture and thanked Musk for embracing our great state.

For anyone that doesn’t know - hook ‘em horns is the hand signal for the University of Texas at Austin, which Abbott previously attended.

Tesla picks Texas for its Cybertruck factory. Thanks to Elon Musk and Tesla for embracing our great state. The... Posted by Greg Abbott on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

“It’s been fun to get to know you. Welcome to Texas,” Abbott seemingly said to Musk in a Facebook post.

