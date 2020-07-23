San Antonio soldier who was killed in a rollover crash laid to rest

SAN ANTONIO – A soldier from San Antonio who was killed in a rollover vehicle crash in Afghanistan was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Final goodbyes were said to Army Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, on Wednesday morning. Loved ones gathered at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Ibarria’s burial.

The Department of Defense says Ibarria was killed when his vehicle rolled over in a crash on July 3, in Farah, Afghanistan.

Ibarria’s remains were transported through Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on July 17.

