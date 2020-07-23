87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio soldier who was killed in a rollover crash laid to rest

Army Specialist Vincent Sebastian Ibarria was killed in a rollover vehicle crash in Afghanistan

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Army, Texas, San Antonio, Vincent Sebastian Ibarria

SAN ANTONIO – A soldier from San Antonio who was killed in a rollover vehicle crash in Afghanistan was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Final goodbyes were said to Army Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, on Wednesday morning. Loved ones gathered at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for Ibarria’s burial.

The Department of Defense says Ibarria was killed when his vehicle rolled over in a crash on July 3, in Farah, Afghanistan.

Ibarria’s remains were transported through Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph on July 17.

Related: ‘He will be severely missed,’: Division mourns loss of soldier from San Antonio killed in rollover crash

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: