‘He will be severely missed,‘: Division mourns loss of San Antonio soldier killed in rollover crash

A San Antonio soldier’s division is in mourning after he was recently killed in a vehicle rollover crash in Farah, Afghanistan, according to The Department of Defense.

The DOD announced Saturday, July 4, that Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, died as a result of the crash, which happened on Friday. Details surrounding the crash were limited but officials said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Spc. Vincent Ibarria during this difficult time. The loss of any Mountain Soldier has a lasting impact on every member of the team. The 10th Mountain Division mourns the loss of Spc. Ibarria. He will be severely missed from our formation,” said Lt. Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, spokesperson for the 10th Mountain Division, in a release.

Ibarria was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and Fort Drum, New York, officials said.

His awards include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to Army officials.

He first joined the Army in August of 2017.

