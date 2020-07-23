South Texas Blood and Tissue Center giving free COVID-19 antibody testing for blood donors

SAN ANTONIO – The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has announced it will test blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies for donations made from now through August.

The test will be free for blood donors and the results will be mailed within two weeks, according to STB&TC. The free testing ends on Aug. 31.

STB&TC states the blood supply is low, and “without blood on the shelves, patients in your community and all across South Texas won’t have the blood they need to survive.”

Two community blood drives, with perks, are planned for downtown venues next month in an effort to restock the blood supply:

The Shops at Rivercenter, Aug. 18, Noon-5 p.m.: The drive will be located at the Battle for Texas lobby just below H&M. Donors can receive a Chick-fil-A voucher, an entry into a drawing for a two-year lease on a 2020 Ford Mustang from Jordan Ford, and a thank you gift from an online donor store. Sign up The drive will be located at the Battle for Texas lobby just below H&M. Donors can receive a Chick-fil-A voucher, an entry into a drawing for a two-year lease on a 2020 Ford Mustang from Jordan Ford, and a thank you gift from an online donor store. Sign up here

Tower of the Americas, Aug. 24, 2020, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: The drive will be located on the first floor near the theater area and corridor. Donors can receive a free appetizer from the Chart House Seafood Restaurant, an entry into a drawing for a two-year lease on a 2020 Ford Mustang from Jordan Ford, and a thank you gift from an online donor store. Sign up The drive will be located on the first floor near the theater area and corridor. Donors can receive a free appetizer from the Chart House Seafood Restaurant, an entry into a drawing for a two-year lease on a 2020 Ford Mustang from Jordan Ford, and a thank you gift from an online donor store. Sign up here

Donations must be made by appointment only.

Staff and donors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, according to STB&TC.

