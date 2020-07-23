Texas pet owner arrested, charged in heat-related death of German shepherd

EL PASO, Texas – A man was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals after his 1-year-old German shepherd was found dead after being left outside in the heat without access to shade or water, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Miguel Angel Valencia, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to officials. The incident happened on July 7 in the 2500 block of Morehead Avenue.

Animal services was called to the scene when found the German shepherd was tangled around a clothesline pole in direct sun, deceased, according to police.

Officials said Valencia had been cited for a similar incident before for failure to provide shade/shelter, animal neglect and unlawful restraint of an animal.

Following an examination by a veterinarian, they said the dog likely died of heatstroke and dehydration.

Valencia was booked in El Paso and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Press Release: Another Pet Owner Arrested in Heat Related Death of German Shepherd Date: July 7, 2020 Location: 2531... Posted by EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT on Thursday, July 23, 2020

According to the El Paso Police Department, in less than two weeks, they’ve had over eight heat-related animal deaths reported.

Officials are reminding pet owners to be mindful of the summer temperatures and to provide adequate shelter, food and water for their pets. Failure to do so can result in charges.

If you see an animal in distress, you’re urged to call 311.

RELATED: State: Dog has first case of coronavirus in Texas animal