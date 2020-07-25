SAPD: One killed, two hospitalized after plane crash on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a plane crashed on the South Side on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 9:10 a.m. in the 9400 block of Espada Road, near Stinson Municipal Airport.

Authorities said the plane attempted to take off, was too heavy, and due to the strong winds, crash landed behind a residence in a backyard area.

One person was killed in the crash and two passengers were taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are en route to assist in the investigation of the incident.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

