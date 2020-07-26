Several injured, taken to area hospitals after east Bexar County bus crash

BEXAR COUNTY – Several people were injured and taken to area hospitals after a bus crash in east Bexar County.
The crash happened Sunday evening near 1604 and Schuwirth Road.
It’s unclear what lead to the crash; however, several people were seen being taken from the scene to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.
The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.
