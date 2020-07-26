90ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Several injured, taken to area hospitals after east Bexar County bus crash

First responders and the sheriff's office is still on scene investigating

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crash, Bexar County
Bus crash in Bexar county on July 26, 2020.
Bus crash in Bexar county on July 26, 2020. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY – Several people were injured and taken to area hospitals after a bus crash in east Bexar County.

The crash happened Sunday evening near 1604 and Schuwirth Road.

It’s unclear what lead to the crash; however, several people were seen being taken from the scene to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: