Several injured, taken to area hospitals after east Bexar County bus crash

BEXAR COUNTY – Several people were injured and taken to area hospitals after a bus crash in east Bexar County.

The crash happened Sunday evening near 1604 and Schuwirth Road.

It’s unclear what lead to the crash; however, several people were seen being taken from the scene to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Longtime Texas Appeals Court justice killed in car wreck