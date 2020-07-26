Texas girl, 3, abducted, believed to be in grave danger, officials say

Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl and a man in connection to her abduction.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning.

Police are looking for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection to the abduction of Neveah Chaseberry.

Neveah was last seen July 15th in the 200 block of W. Melton Street in Longview, authorities said. She’s described as being 2′6″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Donnie is described as being 5′11″ with black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on both of his arms, abdomen, chest and back.

Authorities said Donnie is driving a Gold Lexus GS300, with license plate “JFT9567.”

Police believe Neveah is in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with more information on either Donnie or Neveah’s whereabouts is urged to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.